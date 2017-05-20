Mogherini to host Meeting of Libya Quartet

EU High Representative Federica Mogherini will host a meeting of the European Union, the United Nations, the African Union and the League of Arab States (Libya Quartet) in Brussels on Tuesday 23 May 2017.

This will be the second meeting of the Libya Quartet. It follows up on the meeting hosted by the League of Arab States in Cairo on 18 March 2017.

The objective of the format is to support UN mediation and regional work and to step up coordination to further advance the political process in Libya in respect of full Libyan ownership.

(Source: EU)