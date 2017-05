By John Lee.

The government of Spain has appointed Francisco de Miguel as its new ambassador in Libya.

The 58-year-old diplomat is currently Deputy Director-General for International Cooperation against terrorism, drugs and organized crime in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and was previously, assigned to Libya.

He will replace José Antonio Bordallo, who has been appointed ambassador to Oman.

The Spanish embassy is currently operating from Tunis.

