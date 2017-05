By John Lee.

Italian Interior Minister Marco Minniti has handed over four patrol boats to the Libyan coastguard during a visit to Tripoli.

The vessels were repaired in Italy as part of cooperation in the fight against illegal immigration.

AFP quotes Minister Minniti as saying that the crews were trained in Italy “to monitor Libyan territorial waters… and contribute, together with Italy and Europe, to security in the Mediterranean“.

(Source: AFP)