Irish Bulls to set sail for Libya today

By John Lee.

According to a report from Agriland.ie, a consignment of approximately 1,900 heavy Irish bulls is expected to depart for Libya today, the first shipment of Irish cattle destined for Libya this year.

Seán Cummins writes that the shipment consists of a range of breeds, and was prepared by Supreme Livestock for private Libyan buyers.

Some 2,162 Irish cattle were shipped to Libya last year, up considerably from the on the 433 exported during 2015.

(Source: Agriland.ie)

(Photo: Ian Paterson)