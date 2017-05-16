Germany tops up Funding to UNICEF Libya

The Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development in Germany has announced an additional funding of 6.5 million euro to UNICEF to respond to the needs of children in Libya.

Some 30,000 conflict affected and displaced children and their families will benefit from child protection, education, water and sanitation programmes supported by this new donation. This funding will be essential to ensure continuous access to quality education for boys and girls and to provide recreational and psychosocial support for conflict-affected children.

Dr. Ghassan Khalil (pictured), UNICEF Special Representative, said:

“Through this generous contribution from the Government of Germany, UNICEF will continue to provide concrete and positive change in the lives of children in Libya.

“Children in the West, East and South of Libya, including hard-to-reach areas, will benefit from the programmes implemented through solid partnerships with authorities, municipalities and the civil society.”

Since 2015, The Government of Germany has contributed to UNICEF programmes, a total of 12.5 million Euro to support conflict-affected and displaced children and families in Libya.

(Source: UNSMIL)