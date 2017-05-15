WHO Assesses Health Information System in Libya

On 9th May, 2017, the World Health Organization (WHO) with financial support from the European Union launched a four day workshop on the Assessment of Health Information System in Libya.

The workshop was conducted in Carthage Thalasso Hotel, Tunis with the aim to develop a roadmap for strengthening Libya health information system. Eight experts from WHO Country Office, Regional Office, Headquarters, Iran, Jordan and India are facilitating this workshop.

The workshop was chaired by His Excellency Dr Omer Basher Altaher, Minister of Health, Libya and co-chaired by Dr Syed Jaffar Hussain (pictured), WHO Representative and Head of Mission, Libya.

The event was attended by 80 participants from the Ministry of Health, Bureau of Social Affairs, Ministry of Education, Civil Registration Vital Statistics Department, Council of Economic Development, Libyan Board of Medical and Specialties and General Information Authority and other entities.

The workshop was also attended by Health Expert, European Union, Edda Costarelli and representative from Libyan Health System Strengthening Project. The workshop is part of the European Union funded project known as “SHAMS” Project. WHO Country Office for Libya is the implementing agency.

The project was launched in January 2017 and planned to continue for two years.

(Source: UN in Libya)