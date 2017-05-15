US-made Military Hardware used in Libya despite Arms Embargo

By John Lee.

American military hardware is being used to undermine official US policy in Libya, according to a report in TIME.

Jared Malsin writes that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has deployed warplanes manufactured in the US in Libya in violation of a United Nations arms embargo.

At least six US-made turboprop planes appear in satellite images of an airbase in eastern Libya, deployed in support of the forces of rogue Libyan general Khalifa Haftar, whose army is fighting the US- and UN-backed government in Tripoli.

(Source: Time.com)