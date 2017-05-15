Al-Bayda Oilfield Reopens

By John Lee.

Reuters reports that Libya’s eastern Al-Bayda oil field (pictured) returned to production last week after a four-year stoppage.

The news agency quotes a a spokesman for the Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO) as saying that the field is pumping 10,000 barrels per day (bpd) and exporting normally through the ports of Marsa al Hariga and Zueitina.

The field had been producing 14,000 bpd before output stopped due to poor security, blockades on exports, and damage to infrastructure.

(Source: Reuters)