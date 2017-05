German engineering company Ferrostaal is reported to be helping the Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO) to increasing its oil production.

An AGOCO spokesman told the Libya Herald that the managing director of Ferrostaal Industrieanlagen Libya, Marc Neumann, discussed business and possible new contracts with AGOCO chairman Mohamed Ben Shatwan in Benghazi last week.

Ferrostall is not thought to be considering a return to western Libya due to security concerns.

(Source: Libya Herald)