Possible Breakthrough in Libya Talks

By John Lee.

Tripoli-based Prime Minister Fayez Al-Serraj and Tobruk-based General Khalifa Haftar have reportedly agreed to hold fresh elections by March 2018.

Both parties met in Abu Dhabi to discuss resolution of the stalement between the Eastern and Western governments.

According to ANSAmed, the agreement is said to have been achieved on the basis of a new ‘Council of the Presidency of the State’ including the speaker of the ‘Tobruk-based parliament’, Aghila Saleh, his counterpart in the Government of National Accord (GNA), and ‘Army Commander’ Haftar.

Bloomberg reports that neither official statement mentioned an agreement to include the speakers of the rival parliaments and army commanders in a new presidential council, or the elections that were to follow.

(Sources: ANSAmed, Bloomberg)