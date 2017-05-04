IMF Comments in Dinar Devaluation

By John Lee.

A new report from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said that the ongoing conflict in Libya has caused sharp depreciations in parallel exchange rates, reflecting security concerns and foreign exchange shortages.

In its Regional Economic Outlook for the Middle East, the IMF adds that the country has improved regarding compliance with regulations on anti–money laundering (AML) and combating the financing of terrorism.

The full report can be viewed here.

(Source: IMF)