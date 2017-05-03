Supporting the reform of criminal justice in Libya to advance stabilization and rule of law

In partnership with the Ministry of Justice of Libya, and the United States Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) – organized a national workshop addressing possible legislative amendment proposals to the Libyan Penal Code based on a legislative review process.

The workshop took place on 24-26 April, in Tunis and is a part of UNODC ongoing project to support the reform of criminal justice in Libya.

Thanks to a partnership between Libya and UNODC, the project aims at strengthening the cooperation with relevant national institutions and with civil society to develop the criminal justice system in accordance with Libya’s obligations under relevant international conventions and in line with Libya’s national priorities in the context of the rule of law and respect for human rights.

Participants to the workshop included representatives of the Ministry of Justice, the High Judicial Institute, the Supreme Court, the Attorney General office, NGOs and Academia.

“UNODC is committed to continue with its partnership and support to Libya in criminal justice reform, anti corruption, combating organized crime and terrorism, addressing illegal migration and trafficking in persons, among other issues” said Mr. Ali EL Bereir, Programme Coordinator and Head of UNODC Sub-regional Office for the Maghreb Countries in Libya.