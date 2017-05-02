Tankers Seized after Shootout at Sea

By John Lee.

Libya’s coastguard has reportedly seized two foreign-flagged tankers for allegedly smuggling oil.

Following an hours-long gun battle off the coast, near Zuwara, the coastguard boarded the two tankers.

One vessel, the ‘Ruta‘, was flying the Ukrainian flag, while the other, the ‘Stark‘, flew the Congolese flag.

(Source: Al Jazeera)