Press Freedom Index: Libya Languishes at Bottom of Table

By John Lee.

Libya has risen just one place to rank 163rd out of 180 countries in the World Press Freedom Index for 2017.

The result puts Libya behind countries such as Egypt and Iraq, but ahead of Iran and Bahrain. First place went to Norway, with North Korea coming last.

Reporters Without Borders (RWB, RSF), which publishes the annual study, said:

“The political impasse resulting from the existence of rival governments in eastern and western Libya has made reporting extremely difficult.

“Journalists have to risk their lives to work. The Tripoli-based Government of National Accord that was set up in March 2016 has been unable to end the prevailing impunity for crimes of violence against journalists.

“Three journalists – two Libyan and one Dutch – were killed by militias or Islamic State in 2016.“

(Source: Reporters Without Borders)