26 Civilian Deaths in April

From 1 April to 30 April 2017, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) documented 28 civilian casualties – 26 deaths and 2 injuries – during the conduct of hostilities across Libya. Victims included 22 men killed and 1 injured, 1 woman killed and 1 injured, and 2 children killed.

Civilian Casualties

The majority of civilian casualties were caused by gunfire (12 deaths and 2 injuries), followed by airstrikes (6 deaths), shelling (4 deaths), and Explosive Remnants of War (4 deaths).

UNSMIL documented 9 deaths in Tarhouna, 7 deaths and 2 injuries in Benghazi, 7 deaths in Sabha, 2 deaths in Sirte, and 1 in Tripoli.

The civilian casualties included 5 detainees, held by a Tabu armed group, killed when their detention facility was hit during airstrikes on several locations in Sabha on 24 April. An Algerian migrant also sustained shrapnel injuries during the airstrikes and succumbed to his wounds on 26 April. At least 10 others were injured in the airstrikes, but UNSMIL has been unable to ascertain their civilian status. Shortly after the airstrikes, clashes broke out between armed groups in Sabha, leading to the death of a 10 year-old girl in crossfire.

There were civilian casualties in Benghazi, including 1 woman killed and 1 man and 1 woman injured by gunfire on 2 April and 4 men killed when the neighborhood of Juliyana was hit on 20 April, apparently by artillery. On 6 April, one civilian was also shot dead in Tripoli.

On 17 April, the al-Kani armed group opened fire on a family in the city of Tarhouna, leading to the deaths of a 7 year-old girl, an elderly paralyzed man and 9 other men, and to the injury of 2 men and a 14 year-old boy. UNSMIL has been unable to ascertain the civilian status of 3 of the 9 men killed and 2 of the persons injured. On 21 April, members of the al-Kani armed group reportedly summarily executed one of the injured men, while he was receiving treatment at the Tarhouna hospital. Reports indicate that a number of males from the Tarhouna family might have exchanged fire with the al-Kani armed group, and that at least 7 men were summarily executed. UNSMIL has called for investigations into the incidents with a view to bringing those responsible to justice.

Civilian Facilities

On 15 April, unknown assailants looted the al-Awal radio station in Surman, before setting it on fire.