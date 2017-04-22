Schlumberger, AGOCO, measure Wells at Sarir

The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has announced that its technical team at the Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO) and their counterparts at Schlumberger have implemented the first services of oil well measurements at Sarir oilfield.

Mustafa Sanalla, NOC Chairman, thanked the AGOCO employees of for their enthusiasm and loyalty.

The NOC also welcomes the return of all foreign companies working in the oil and gas sector and its technical effects on NOC and the operating companies’ efforts to increase production.

(Source: NOC)