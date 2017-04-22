NOC denies media reports about El Fil

The NOC said on Thursday that, contrary to media reports, the El Fil [El Feel, Elephant] oil field remains closed and under force majeure.

The field depends on electric power from Sharara, which itself remains closed as a result of closing the Al Rayayina valves.

The NOC reiterated its appeal for immediate and unconditional opening of all Libya’s blockaded oil fields, and valves, as the only solution to averting Libya’s deteriorating economic situation is to achieve the maximum feasible production of the country’s oil, achieved as soon as possible.

(Source: NOC)