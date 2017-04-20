UNICEF announces ‘Child Friendly Municipality Award’

With the support from the Libyan Ministry of Local Government and the European Union, UNICEF announced the launch of a contest for the ‘Child Friendly Municipality’ Award in Libya. The Award aims to promote Child Rights and a protective environment for children and youth at the municipal level.

Mayors and government officials from all over Libya committed to make the municipalities more child friendly and to include values and attitudes that will empower children and youth and ensure their positive participation in the decision making process.

“The Ministry of Local Government focuses on supporting municipalities to enable them to create a better future for the children and youth. All parties need to collaborate to protect the future of our children,” said AbdulMajid Abughrara, Advisor to the Minister of the Local Government.

“Children and youth are Libyan future and the most valuable resource of the Country. This gathering is a commitment from Libyan government and municipalities to invest in young generations and a message of hope for a bright future, “said Maria do Valle Ribeiro United Nations Deputy SRSG, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Libya.

The award comes within the framework of the EU-funded UNICEF programme ‘Towards Resilience and Social Inclusion of Adolescents and Young People in Libya’.

“For a bright Libyan future, we need to secure access to public services and ensure an adequate environment for children and youth. The ‘Child Friendly Municipality’ award is a great opportunity to raise awareness of this subject and support municipalities in delivering to citizens,” said Bettina Muscheidt, the Head of the EU Delegation to Libya.

“A child friendly municipality is a community where children are able to express their opinions freely on issues that affect their lives in their city,” said Ghassan Khalil, UNICEF Special Representative in Libya. “It is a city where all children, irrespective of their social, economic or ethnic background have equal rights and access to health, education, clean water and sanitation and social care.” he added.

(Source: UNSMIL)