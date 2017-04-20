Fleet of Ambulances Transferred to Sirte

Ambulances transferred to Sirte aim to improve access to critical healthcare services

The President of the Presidential Council of Libya HE Fayez Al-Sarraj, met with Ms Maria do Valle Ribeiro, Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary General and UN Resident Coordinator (UNSMIL) for Libya, in Tripoli, who handed over titles for ten ambulances for Sirte.

The ambulances, ready to be deployed to Sirte, are part of a US$ 7.6 million package of rehabilitation and equipment aimed at rehabilitating critical infrastructure and improving service delivery in the city hit by the conflict in the country.

The rehabilitation package for Sirte has been supported by the Stabilization Facility for Libya (SFL).

Led by the Government of the National Accord (GNA), with funds from various countries and managed by UNDP, the SFL supports the GNA provide visible and tangible results for the population at the local level.

The SFL focuses on the rehabilitating of critical infrastructure; boosting the capacity of local authorities to address the basic needs of the population, contributing also to enhance local mediation and conflict resolution capacities.

(Source: UNSMIL)