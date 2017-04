By John Lee.

Wosoul, a Libyan-based NGO that advocates for more rights for people with disabilities, has announced a new website and phone app developed to help those who are disabled.

The organisation aims to build an interactive map where people with disabilities can easily find accessible places around them and rate these places.

The application is developed by Hexa Connection, for a project funded by the British Embassy in Libya.

More information here.

(Sources: British Embassy in Libya, Wosoul)