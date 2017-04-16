Libya, Uganda in Legal Row over Telecom Company

By John Lee.

Africanews reports that the Libyan government has warned the Ugandan government over its move last month to repossess the Libyan government’s shares in Uganda Telecom Limited (UTL).

Libya’s state-owned UCom had held 69-percent of the shares in UTL since 2010, with the Ugandan state owning the remaining 31 percent; the Libyan Post, Telecommunication and Information Technology Holding Company (LPTIC) in turn owns UCom via its subsidiary LAP GreenN.

A lawyer for Ucom is quoted as saying that the decision by the Uganda government to take over the company “is not in conformity with law.”

(Source: Africanews)