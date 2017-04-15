Stabilization Facility for Libya (SFL) Updates on Progess

The intensification of the conflict in Libya since 2014 caused significant loss of life and displacement across the country.

Critical infrastructure was damaged, disrupting basic services such as water, sanitation and electricity supply.

Launched in April 2016, the Stabilization Facility for Libya (SFL) aims to bridge the critical period of transition from humanitarian relief to sustainable development and democratic governance.

Led by the Government of the National Accord (GNA), supported by UNDP and the international community, the Stabilization Facility for Libya aims to help the GNA to demonstrate its value to the country’s citizens in providing visible and tangible results for the population at the local level.

Support aims at rehabilitating critical infrastructure; boosting the capacity of local authorities to address the needs of the population; and enhancing local mediation and conflict resolution capacities.

What have we accomplished?

The SFL Board, co-chaired by the Ministry of Planning, GNA and the UN Deputy Special Representative, approved five locations as priorities for action, spread across the East, South and West of Libya: Benghazi, Kikla, Obari, Sebha and Sirte.

Strong multi-stakeholder partnerships secured with contributions from 12 governments

Local conflict and needs analyses undertaken in each location through an inclusive process to identify the top priorities for rehabilitation that will benefit all communities.

SFL Board approved packages of rehabilitation and re-equipment for five locations: Benghazi, Kikla, Obari, Sebha and Sirte in 2016.

Transfer of twelve ambulances, five garbage trucks, a fire engine, computers for schools, solar panels for hospitals, generators for hospitals, and municipal internet service. Provision of capacity boosts has begun through for the GNA and Municipalities. A Stabilization Delivery Advisor supports the Prime Minister to identify stabilization priorities for the country and drive delivery forward.

Training of communications experts in the municipalities undertaken to support them in effectively communicating about improved service delivery in their municipalities.

Local social peace processes have been launched or strengthened in the first three locations (Benghazi, Kikla and Obari), and preparations are underway for Sebha and Sirte.

Establishment of mine risk reduction partnerships with three international NGOs to make sure facilities that are brought back into action are safe for citizens to use.

(Source: UNDP in Libya)