Jigsaw Special Projects in Libya

UK-based Jigsaw Special Projects has announced that it will be working with Expertise Consultancy in Libya providing emergency medical support and MEDEVAC.
In a statement, the company said:
As subject matter experts in our field, we are able to provide both individuals and organisations with the clinical skill and equipment necessary to operate effectively and ensure your safety in remote and austere settings from point of injury or illness to Medical Evacuation.
Our Specialist Medical Teams provide:
- Fully autonomous enhanced Emergency Medicine practice by Registered Healthcare Professionals, including Primary Health Care
- Safe transportation of drugs required for enhanced level of care. Advanced Drug Administration (including sedation, analgesia)
- All equipment required for autonomous emergency practice
- Enhanced skills including ‘FAST’ Ultrasound Scanning, i-STAT Blood Analysis
- Endotracheal Intubation & Advanced Airway Management (including Surgical Airway), Thoracostomy, Interosseous Needle Insertion, Full Autonomous Cardiac Defibrillation & Cardiac Pacing
- 24/7 access to Senior Consultant Doctors remotely, who are able to provide specific guidance on their respective specialities (cardiac, surgical etc).
- High level tactical and medical expertise
- Extensive field experience in austere and hostile environments worldwide with extensive experience across MENA (The Middle East & North Africa)
- Operational Planning
- Experts in the development and implementation of medical and security evacuation plans.
Medical Evacuation
- Enhanced Paramedic care from point of injury/illness to definitive care facility in the UK
- Private jet fully equipped to provide continued care
- 6 hours prolonged field care capability for critically ill or injured patients
- 24/7 UK Operations Room
