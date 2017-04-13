NOC Chairman holds meeting with BMCE Bank

Mustafa Sanalla, Chairman of the National Oil Corporation (NOC), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with BMCE Bank for Africa (Banque Marociane du Commerce Exterieur).

The agreement allows the provision of commercial banking services to NOC including arrangements for financing projects when necessary and attracting new investments in addition to presenting studies and research and providing investigation and information on companies and institutions that wish to register with the NOC.

(Source: NOC)