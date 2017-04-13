Funding for Libyan and Tunisian Journalists

The EU-funded OPEN Media Hub is inviting journalists and media organisations from Libya and Tunisia to apply for funding and support to produce stories on migration and refugees, population movements, resettlement and re-entry policies and their impact on the lives of people.

Besides financial support, media professionals will benefit from practical guidance to produce audio-visual stories, video news and features, online portfolio, as well as to disseminate contents at an appropriate quality level.

This entire programme aims at delivering greater public awareness of the actions and impact of the European Neighbourhood Policy and strengthening domestic and local audience interest in EU issues; it also seeks to increase the amount of analytic, in-depth quality programming.

The amount of support will take the topic, media outlet, and country into account and be proportionate to the typical prices and rates in the country.

More information here.

(Source: EU Neighbours)