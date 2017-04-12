Libya “an Attractive Place for OMV to do Business”

By John Lee.

The Chairman of the National Oil Corporation (NOC), Mustafa Sanalla, along with the NOC Board of Directors, met with Dr. Rainer Seele, Chairman and CEO of the Austria’s OMV, recently in Vienna.

They discussed various topics including technical studies aimed at increasing reserves and production capacity at Libyan oil fields.

Seele told UPI “Libya is an ideal technological fit for OMV,” adding that Libya remains an attractive place for OMV to do business.

(Sources: UPI, NOC)