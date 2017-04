By John Lee.

The Danish Demining Group (DDG) is looking for a highly experienced and qualified Mine Action Head of Programme (HoP) to oversee the DDG Programme in Libya with a focus on building national capacities as well as on growing the resources and scope of the programme.

DDG is part of Danish Refugee Council (DRC), and has been operating l in Libya since 2011.

(Source: UN)