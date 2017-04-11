Top Menu

New Startup Competition for Libyan Entrepreneurs

By on April 11, 2017 in Education & Training, Industry & Trade

By John Lee.

Libya’s Enjazi Startup Competition website is now live and accepting applications until June 1st, 2017.

Informative roadshows promoting the competition will be held in Libya and 25-30  semi-finalist teams will be announced on July 14th. The semi-finalists are expected to attend a one-month training in Libya in August, at the end of which 10-15 Finalist teams will be shortlisted.

The  shortlisted Finalist teams will attend a two weeks training bootcamp activities scheduled to take place from Nov. 9th, 2017 till Nov. 17th, 2017 in Beirut, Lebanon.

The competition will culminate in a Final event on December 14th 2017 in Beirut, with the announcement of the competition winners.

More information here.

(Source: Enjazi)

