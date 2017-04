By John Lee.

Hisham Matar has been awarded the prestigious 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Biography for his latest book, “The Return: Fathers, Sons and the Land in Between“.

The book is Matar’s account of his attempts to discover what happened to his father, who is believed to have been killed by Gaddafi’s forces in the 1996 Abu Sleem massacre.

Read more here.

(Source: Pulitzer Prize)

(Picture credit: Politics and Prose Bookstore)