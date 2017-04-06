NOC meets with Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC)

Mustafa Sanalla, Chairman if the National Oil Corporation (NOC), has met with Abed Ez Erijal Al Milahi, Chief Executive Officer of the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC), and Salah Ismail Hamed, Chairman of the Board and the seconded member for Petrojet — a company affiliated with EGPC — on Tuesday.

Also present were Majdi Jibril Ed Dersi, Chairman of the Board of Al Jowfe Oil Technology Company, and Fathi Madi, Manager of NOC Department of Investment, in addition to a number of specialists from the General Department of Marketing.

The meeting agreed to form a work team at the National Oil Corporation and the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation to study mutual projects and works that will benefit both parties.

(Source: NOC)