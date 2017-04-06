New Gas and Condensates Discovery Offshore Libya

Eni has made a new discovery of gas and condensates offshore Libya in the ‘Gamma Prospect‘, in the Contract Area D, 140 km offshore from Tripoli, in Libya.

The discovery, made through the well B1 16/3, is located 15km south west of the Bouri field and 5km north of the Bahr Essalam field. The drilling of the Gamma prospect is part of the “near field” exploration strategy of Eni, targeting opportunities, that in case of success can exploit synergies with existing infrastructures reducing the time to market and providing additional gas to the local market and export.

The well, drilled in 150 metres of water depth, reached a total depth of 2,981 metres (9,780 feet) and encountered gas and condensates in the Metlaoui Group of Eocene age. The well has the capacity to deliver, in production configuration, in ecxess of 7,000 Boepd and represents a further discovery made by Eni in Libyan offshore Area D, following the discoveries made in 2015.

Eni, through its subsidiary Eni North Africa BV, is operator of Contract Area D with a 100% working interest in the exploration phase. Eni has been present in Libya since 1959 and currently produces 350,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in equity in the country.

The production test results are summarized in the following table:

(Sources: ENI, NOC)