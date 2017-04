By John Lee.

Russia has reportedly blocked the appointment of dual US-German national Richard Wilcox as the U.N.’s top official in Libya.

According to the report from Foreign Policy, it remains unclear why Russia objected to the candidacy.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had previously described the Trump administration’s decision to block former Palestinian prime minister Salam Fayyad from position as “a serious mistake.”

(Source: Foreign Policy)