EU Renews Libya Sanctions

On 31 March 2017, the European Council prolonged the sanctions against Libya targeting three persons for six months.

On 1 April 2016, the Council imposed restrictive measures against Libya on three persons:

Agila Saleh (pictured), president of the Libyan Council of Deputies in the House of Representatives;

Khalifa Ghweil, prime minister and defence minister of the internationally unrecognised General National Congress; and,

Nuri Abu Sahmain, president of the internationally unrecognised General National Congress.

These persons are viewed as obstructing the implementation of the Libyan Political Agreement (LPA) of 17 December 2015 and the formation of a Government of National Accord (GNA) in Libya.

The Council remains concerned about the situation in Libya, and in particular about acts that threaten the peace, security or stability of the country, and that impede or undermine the successful completion of Libya’s political transition.

The EU remains committed to an inclusive political settlement under the framework of the Libyan Political Agreement supported by the United Nations.

(Source: EU)