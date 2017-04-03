The Libyan-Maltese Chamber of Commerce will be closed on Tuesday 4th April out of respect for its beloved Council Treasurer Mr Tonio Casapinta, has passed away at the age of 68.

Business will commence normally on Wednesday 5th April 2017 from 0800 – 1600.

Mr Tonio Casapinta was Chairman of Casapinta Design Group Ltd and Casapinta Project Management Ltd. He was also Director of Pan Libya (Malta) Ltd, a joint venture between ATEX – The International Exhibition organisation in Libya and Casapinta Design Group Lt in Malta. Mr Casapinta was an established Exhibition designer, a member of the British Chartered Society of Designers and a Fellow of the London Institute of Professional Designers.

Mr Casapinta was the Honorary Consul General of the Czech Republic in Malta since 1995 and has served as Council Member of the Society of Arts, Manufacture and Commerce and the Libyan-Maltese Chamber of Commerce. He was also the co-founder and Council Member of the Honorary Consular Corps of Malta, having been elected Secretary in 2007 and Deputy Dean in 2012.

Having been a member of the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry since 1985, Mr Casapinta served also as a Council Member and Honorary Assistant Treasurer of the Malta Chamber of Commerce and enterprise between 2001-2003 and 2006-2008 respectively, prior to the merger with the Federation of Industry.

Between 2009 and 2010, Mr Casapinta was the Deputy Chairman of the Malta Chamber Internationalisation Committee and the “Malta Abroad Initiative”, advising the Maltese Government on Malta’s Investments and Export promotion priorities overseas. In September 2013 he was appointed to represent the Chamber on the Joint Stakeholders Working Council set up by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the same purpose.

In 2013, he was appointed Chairman of the Middle East Business Council under the auspices of the Malta Chamber. In December 2014 appointed Director of Trade Malta ltd, a Public-Private partnership between the Government of Malta and the Malta Chamber of Commerce, responsible for the internationalisation of Malta made products and services. Mr Casapinta was currently the Treasurer of the Libyan-Maltese Chamber of Commerce.

(Source: Libyan Maltese Chamber of Commerce)