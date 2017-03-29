Libya to pay $300m Medical Debt to Jordan

By John Lee.

Khalifa Hafter, the head of the Libya National Army (LNA), has reportedly agreed to pay outstanding debts of $300 million owed to Jordanian hospitals.

According to Middle East Monitor, Jordan’s Private Hospitals Association raised the issue last week with a visiting Libyan delegation. The report says:

“The debts are believed to have accumulated from 2011 when some 80,000 Libyans were treated in Jordan. In some cases, entire families travelled to Jordan staying in expensive hotels at Libya’s expense while only one member was treated for injuries not linked to the war.

“By September 2013, Libya owed private health care companies $80 million and the amount increased to $300 million when the Thinni government agreed to pay Jordanian as well as Tunisian healthcare debts but failed to do so since.“

(Source: Middle East Monitor)