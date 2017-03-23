Video: EU to Crackdown on People-Smuggling in Libya

From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.

EU countries to crackdown on people-smuggling in Libya

As refugees seek a new life in Europe, they face a perilous journey crossing the Mediterranean.

Officials from eight EU countries have pledged $96m to the Libyan government to help fight people smuggling.

Another $13m has been promised for the Italian coastguard.

Al Jazeera‘s Mahmoud Abdelwahed reports from Tripoli.