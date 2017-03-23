Libya: The Time to Avoid Escalation is Now

By John Lee.

Libya is on the brink of a new escalation and a deepening of the division between the eastern region under General Khalifa Haftar and the rest of the country nominally under the control of an ever-weaker UN-backed government headed by Fayez Serraj, according to a report prepared for the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR).

Authors Mattia Toaldo and Karim Mezran argue that an international mediation to avoid escalation and work on a modicum of stabilization is urgently needed, lest the country slip into a humanitarian crisis and again become a breeding ground for jihadist groups.

The full report can be read here.

(Source: European Council on Foreign Relations)