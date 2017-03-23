Libya Ranks 68th in World Happiness Ranking

By John Lee.

Libya has ranked 68th out of 155 countries in the latest World Happiness Report.

The report, produced by the Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN), contains analysis from leading experts in the fields of economics, neuroscience, national statistics, and describes how measurements of subjective well-being can be used effectively to assess national progress.

Jeffrey Sachs, Director of the Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN), said:

“The World Happiness Report continues to draw global attention around the need to create sound policy for what matters most to people – their well-being.

“As demonstrated by many countries, this report gives evidence that happiness is a result of creating strong social foundations. It’s time to build social trust and healthy lives, not guns or walls. Let’s hold our leaders to this fact.”

Top of the list of happiest countries were:

Norway Denmark Iceland Switzerland Finland

… while at the bottom were:

Rwanda Syria Tanzania Burundi Central African Republic

Iran ranked 108th, while Iraq came in at 117th.

The full report can be downloaded here.

(Source: World Happiness Report)