AmCham Libya Resumes Activities

The American Chamber of Commerce in Libya – AmCham Libya – has announced that it has resumed activities and is currently rebuilding its membership base.

The major activity of an AmCham is to provide service to member firms who support the organization. AmCham Libya facilitates business between the U.S. and Libya, provides a forum in which American and Libyan business people can identify and address common areas of interest regarding their commercial interests in Libya and has as its goal the promotion of a vibrant economy, while protecting and advancing the interests of its members, and the community as a whole.

In a statement, AmCham Libya said:

“The reconstruction of Libya is one of the largest and most important undertakings in the region in recent memory. Libyans deserve the best of what the world can offer, and businesses that are willing to make the commitment have the opportunity to reap great benefits. It is in this spirit that AmCham Libya strives to help both sides.”

Upcoming events:

March 30: Lunch discussion being held by AmCham Tunisia and AmCham Libya. Location: Tunis. AmCham is particularly interested in the participation of businesses currently active in Libya to provide perspective to companies wishing to become involved.

May 9-11: Libya Investment Summit 2017 (see http://www.libyainvestsummit.com/): AmCham Libya will be moderating a panel called “Assessing existing projects in Libya: Ongoing examples and case studies of international businesses operating successfully in Libya throughout the period since the revolution”. AmCham Libya has access to discounted registration fees for interested companies.

For more information on AmCham Libya and its event, please contact Director Debbie Hirst: [email protected]

(Source: AmCham Libya)