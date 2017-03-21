Ports Prepare to Resume Oil Shipments

By John Lee.

The oil ports of Es Sider and Ras Lanuf are reportedly resuming operations and preparing to export crude oil following a two-week pause due to clashes.

Forces loyal to eastern-based Khalifa Haftar regained control over the two ports on 14th March.

According to Bloomberg, Libya’s total production rose from 621,000 bpd to 646,000 bpd on Sunday, mostly due to an increase from Waha Oil, which feeds Es Sider. The resumption of production from Waha has also been confirmed by the Eastern-based LANA news agency.

(Sources: Bloomberg, LANA East)