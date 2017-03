By John Lee.

The chairman of the Eastern-based National Oil Corporation (NOC), Naji al-Maghrabi (pictured), has announced that he will not continue with the agreement to unify the rival eastern- and western-based oil organizataions.

According to a report last week from the eastern-based LANA news agency, one of he reasons for the decision was the failure of the National Oil Corporation to move its headquarters from Tripoli to Benghazi.

(Source: LANA East)