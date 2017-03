By John Lee.

The Chairman of the Tripoli-based National Oil Corporation (NOC), Mustafa Sanallah, has met with the Chinese Ambassador to Libya as well as a number of senior officials from UNIPEC, which is subsidiary of state-owned Sinopec.

The meedting discussed the possibility of the firms returning to the oil industry in Libya, and finish the projects they were working on in 2011.

(Source: NOC)