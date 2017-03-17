Curfew Announced in Sirte

The Misrata-aligned Al Bunyan Al Marsous (BAM) has implemented an ‘indefinite curfew’ in Sirte, from 2000 – 0700hrs each evening.
They claim that the curfew is due to the movement of “IS fugitives” in the South of the City.
(Source: GardaWorld)
The Misrata-aligned Al Bunyan Al Marsous (BAM) has implemented an ‘indefinite curfew’ in Sirte, from 2000 – 0700hrs each evening.
They claim that the curfew is due to the movement of “IS fugitives” in the South of the City.
(Source: GardaWorld)
No comments yet.