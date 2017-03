By John Lee.

Armed groups loyal to the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) have with reportedly regained control of the Rixos Hotel complex, which had been used as a base by the alternative National Salvation Government (NSG) led by Islamist ex-premier Khalifa Ghwell.

Ghwell was said to have been slightly wounded in the clashes.

A television station sympathetic to the NSG was burned down in the fighting, and a hospital was also hit.

