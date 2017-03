By John Lee.

The Tobruk-based Libyan National Army (LNA) launched a military offensive this morning to recapture the oil port of Ras Lanuf.

The port, along with the port of Es Sider, was recently taken over by the Benghazi Defence Brigade (BDB).

Libya analyst Mary Fitzgerald describes the BDB as “comprised of a number of anti-Haftar army and police personnel plus militiamen of various political stripes including hardline Islamists“.

(Sources: Lana-Tobruk, Reuters, ECFR)