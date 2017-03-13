Workshops discuss Youth Development in Libya

UNICEF organized two workshops in parallel in Hammamet, Tunisia to discuss the role of municipalities in youth development and creating opportunities for active participation through the UNICEF-EU programme “Towards Resilience and Social Inclusion of Adolescents and Young People in Libya”.

The first workshop included youth from 11 municipalities, while the other workshop was attended by the GNA Minister of Local Government, president of the Local Governance Committee at the House of Representatives and the President of the Local Governance Committee in the Constitutional Drafting Assembly, as well as Mayors and members of the municipal councils of Al Bayda, Zintan, Zuwara and Sabha.

At the end, young people met with the Minister and municipal officials and exchanged views on youth programming in Libya.

It is noteworthy that the youth workshop started on 20 February, and covered during six days participatory research methods and building the capacity of young people. During the workshop, youth participants from the 11 cities were trained on conducting research among their peers and got introduced to the Engagement Monitoring System developed by UNICEF MENA Regional Office to measure Adolescent and Youth Engagement.

The activities are part of the three year UNICEF project for youth in Libya funded by the Delegation of the European Union to Libya.

(Source: UNSMIL)