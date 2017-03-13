Dairy Firm “could close within two months”

By John Lee.

Libya’s main producer of yoghurt and laban ( a traditional strained yoghurt) may have to stop production if it continues to be unable access new letters of credit from the Central Bank of Libya (CBL).

Al-Naseem‘s CEO Mohamed Raied told the Libya Herald that the company held six months’ worth of stocks, but because it had not been able to obtain letters of credit, stocks were down to three months at most.

The Misrata-based company has around 1,000 employees.

(Source: Libya Herald)