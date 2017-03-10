Video (Arabic): ‫ Libyan Women’s Peace Talks

From UNDP Libya:

Earlier this year, a group of women from Libya came together.

From doctors, to professors, to housekeepers — they all shared a common vision — to build peace in Libya.

The three-day dialogue between women, policymakers and civil society aimed to take stock of the Libyan Women’s Minimum Agenda for Peace.

The dialogue provided a safe space for women, to share their experiences, stories of change, and importantly, to draw up a roadmap for how Libyan women can build peace in their everyday life.

Here is a short glimpse of their stories.

The video reinforces a powerful message — when women have more of a role in decision making and peace processes, countries thrive and we build a better future for us all: