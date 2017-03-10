Dedicated Centre for Women in Obari

As people around the world celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8, the oasis town of Obari in South west Libya has some cause to celebrate.

Work has begun on rehabilitating a part of the municipality building, now dedicated to setting up Markez Fetat-Obari or Girl Obari Centre, a Centre for supporting women in the region.

The Obari Women’s Centre will provide a safe space for 150 women to build their capacities in the political arena, equip them with skills in reading and mathematics, and provide training in various livelihoods for women.

The Centre which is scheduled to open in a few months will provide a space for women to exchange and share experiences in the political arena through regular conferences and workshops, provide space for trainings in embroidery and sewing, and pay particular attention to the needs of the most disadvantaged women.

The setting up of the Obari Women’s Centre is supported by the Stabilization Facility for Libya (SFL) which aims to bridge the critical period of transition from humanitarian relief to immediate rehabilitation priorities, both structural and social, that can improve lives of people impacted by conflict and contributed to a long and sustained peace in the region.

Led by the Government of the National Accord (GNA), SFL is supported by UNDP and the international community.

(Source: UNDP in Libya)