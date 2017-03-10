Africom Commander: Stability in Libya “a Long-Term Proposition”

The leader of the U.S. Africa Command (Africom), Marine Corps Gen. Thomas D. Waldhauser, told the Senate Armed Services Committee that Africa is an enduring interest for the United States, adding that “small, but wise, investments in the capability, legitimacy and accountability of African defense institutions offer disproportionate benefits to America, our allies … and most importantly, enable African solutions to African problems.”

Stability in Libya is “a long-term proposition,” he said, adding that Africom supports Libya’s efforts to reestablish legitimate and unified government. The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria is a rising threat, he noted.

“This is a significant challenge,” he cautioned, “and we must carefully choose where and with whom we work … in order to counter ISIS-Libya … not to shift the balance between various factions and risk sparking greater conflict in Libya.”

(Source: US Dept of Defense)